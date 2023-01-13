Che Guevara’s granddaughter visits Biennale

January 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

Professor Estefania Guevara, granddaughter of revolutionary Che Guevara, visited the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Thursday.

“The exhibitions and venues are astonishing and exhilarating. Being here is the same as being in my homeland. The art works here are just as enticing. India is like Cuba to me,” she said.

Estefania is the daughter of Aleida Guevara, a social activist, and daughter of Che Guevara. “The Biennale is a very attractive and brilliant exhibition of art,” Sarah Kirlew, Consul General, Australia, said.

Film screening

Film screening as part of the five-day film appreciation workshop ‘Kappiri Muthappanoppam’ will get under way at Fort Kochi Veli Dhobikhanab at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Screening will continue till the January 16.