HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Che Guevara’s granddaughter visits Biennale

January 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Estefania Guevara, granddaughter of revolutionary Che Guevara, at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Estefania Guevara, granddaughter of revolutionary Che Guevara, at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Professor Estefania Guevara, granddaughter of revolutionary Che Guevara, visited the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Thursday.

“The exhibitions and venues are astonishing and exhilarating. Being here is the same as being in my homeland. The art works here are just as enticing. India is like Cuba to me,” she said.

Estefania is the daughter of Aleida Guevara, a social activist, and daughter of Che Guevara. “The Biennale is a very attractive and brilliant exhibition of art,” Sarah Kirlew, Consul General, Australia, said.

Film screening

Film screening as part of the five-day film appreciation workshop ‘Kappiri Muthappanoppam’ will get under way at Fort Kochi Veli Dhobikhanab at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Screening will continue till the January 16.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.