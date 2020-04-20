Chazhikadan interacts with expatriates

As the COVID-19 crisis deepens its footprint across the globe, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, has kick-started an online interaction drive with the Non-resident Keralites community to take stock of the problems faced by the Indian diaspora.

So far, the Mr. Chazhikadan has completed interactions with as many as 427 expats in 32 countries.

The interaction, through video conferencing, is scheduled and conducted by classifying the countries into four categories based on their time zones.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Chazhikadan said the interaction assumed significance considering the substantial presence of Keralite emigrants across the world, especially in the Gulf Countries. Among those who interacted with him included people who have lost their jobs, critically-ill patients, pregnant women and even school students.

“In this hour of global crisis, the priorities and concerns for the Keralites living and abroad vary from person to person. There are people who have been unable to take advantage of the amnesty scheme offered by the Kuwait government and over hundreds of teachers are stuck in Maldives ,” the MP said.

Israel issue

He also highlighted the plight of a 70-member group in Israel, who have lost their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis but are unable to return home Mr. Chazhikadan also urged the State and Centre to initiate urgent steps to bring Indians stuck in different countries on a priority basis.