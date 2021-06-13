Chayam scheme to upgrade anganwadis

Selected units to have outdoor play corners, modern kitchen, child-friendly furniture and toilet

Apart from construction of smart anganwadis for comprehensive development of the child day-care centres under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the State government has rolled out a scheme called ‘Chayam’ (Child-friendly Anganwadis Yielded through Adornment and Makeover) to revamp existing anganwadis to make them child-friendly and bring them on a par with the smart anganwadis.

The Women and Child Development Department has also identified the elements that need to be upgraded as part of Chayam.

In the initial phase, one anganwadi each under the 258 ICDS projects will be selected for the scheme, which is aimed at promoting all-round development of students and self-learning.

To facilitate this, anganwadis will be decorated with colourful pictures, shapes, letters, and numbers. Play corners, modern kitchen, child-friendly furniture and toilet, and outdoor play area are some of the elements that will be included to attract pre-school children.

The scheme will be implemented through the engineering wing of local bodies at a cost of ₹5.16 crore (₹2 lakh for each anganwadi) out of the ₹8 crore allocated this financial year.

The Women and Child Development Department also plans to set up special anganwadis to provide anganwadi services such as supplementary nutrition, non-formal early education, and immunisation, health and nutrition education to children having autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, multiple disorders and so on who normally do not get these benefits owing to various reasons.

Anganwadis with infrastructure above a certain standard and easy access will be selected for transformation into special anganwadis. These will be identified in panchayats that do not have BUDS schools. The anganwadis should have barrier-free access. They should have classrooms, play area, toys, space for therapies, handrails, ramps, slip-resistant floor, wheelchair, and disabled-friendly furniture and toilet and wash facilities.

The government has given sanction for transforming 142 anganwadis into special anganwadis at a cost of ₹2.84 crore.

Owing to the department’s fund constraints, local bodies that provide the services of skilled employees such as special educators or therapists will be identified for the special anganwadi scheme.