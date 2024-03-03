Chatta Munnar check-post employs surveillance tech to safeguard Marayur Sandalwood forest, prevent crimes

March 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a first for the State, the Forest department has embraced the latest mobile phone-linked digital surveillance technology to protect the sandalwood forests in Marayur.

According to Forest officials, the department has established a mobile app-based vehicle checking system — Hostile Activity Watching Kernel (Hawk) — at the Chatta Munnar check-post under the Marayur Sandalwood Division near Munnar in Idukki, to identify offenders and facilitate easy vehicle checking on the Munnar-Chinnar interstate route.

Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar stated that Chatta Munnar is one of the major forest check-posts connecting the Munnar-Marayur interstate route. “Normally, vehicles stop at the check-post and drivers submit details at the office, which are recorded in a logbook. After the dog squad and officials complete inspection, vehicles are permitted to continue their journey. This conventional process takes a long time and during peak tourist season and holidays, it can result in significant traffic congestion,” he said.

“To expedite the inspection process, the department developed the mobile app-based system, Hawk. Through this app, Forest officials approach the vehicle, scan its number using tablets, and ask only four questions: the driver’s name, owner’s name, place of origin, and destination. After entering these details, officials receive comprehensive information about the vehicle on their devices within seconds. Once the dog squad checks the vehicle, officials grant permission for the journey to continue. The entire process is completed within two or three minutes,” added the official.

Mr. Vinod Kumar highlighted that the new system can collect the number of tourist vehicles arriving through the check-post at Munnar hill station every year. He explained, “If any vehicle was previously suspected in forest-related cases, the new system can mark it. When such a vehicle reaches the Chatta Munnar check post, the app issues an alert, enabling officials to easily locate the vehicle.”

The official further disclosed plans to install the new system at the Chinnar interstate forest border check-post near Marayur in Idukki. He emphasised that the system can be “easily installed at any forest check-post, contributing to the prevention of forest-related crimes and reducing the time spent on vehicle checks.”

The Chatta Munnar check post operates 10 km from the Divisional Forest Office at Maryur and 30 km from the Munnar hill station. The new system became operational on Saturday.

According to officials, the check-post also provides information about the presence of wild elephants, including animals along the route. The presence of wild elephants in Munnar can be tracked real-time at the Chatta Munnar check-post.