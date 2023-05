May 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Annu Kanda Kiliyude Mattu, an anthology of poems by Azeem Thannimoodu, has been selected for this year’s Chathannur Mohan Smaraka Puraskaram instituted by the Chathannur Mohan Foundation.

The award carries a purse of ₹25,000, a statuette, and citation. The work has been selected by a three-member jury including poets K. Jayakumar, Rosemary, and Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma. The award will be handed over at a function to be held on June 15 at the Kollam Press Club.