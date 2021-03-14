Chathannur all set for an interesting battle

KOLLAM

14 March 2021

The only constituency in Kollam that recorded an evident change in electoral equations, Chathannur is all set for a tight three-cornered contest.

The segment is pertinent to Left Democratic Front (LDF), it has retained the seat for the three consecutive terms. United Democratic Front (UDF) is pulling out all stops to recapture Chathannur, especially after the humiliating defeat in last Assembly polls.

Perhaps the only segment in the district where NDA has entered the electoral arena in a big way, there has been a considerable surge in BJP votes in the constituency that helped the party to come out with a decent electoral show in 2016, pushing the Congress to a third position.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader G.S. Jaylal, the sitting MLA of Chathannur, has represented the constituency for the last two terms. He won his first electoral battle in 2011 defeating Bindu Krishna of Congress and in 2016, he raised his margin from 12,589 to 34,407.

UDF has fielded veteran leader and former Kollam MP N. Peethambara Kurup in Chathannur, and the senior politician is entering the fray after 2009 when he defeated P. Rajendran of CPI(M), recapturing the Lok Sabha constituency for the party. BJP district president B.B. Gopakumar, the NDA candidate in the segment, had polled 33,199 votes in 2016, coming second after G.S. Jayalal and creating a major dent in the UDF vote share.

While Bindu Krishna secured 47,598 votes in 2011, the vote share came down from 41.64 to 22.63% in 2016 pushing Sooranad Rajasekharan of Congress to the third position. Meanwhile, BJP made a major stride, taking its vote share from a mere 3.36 to 24.93% as Kizhkkanela Sudhakaran, the BJP candidate in 2011, could poll only 3,839 votes.

The Assembly segment includes Paravur municipality and neighbouring panchayats of Chathannur, Adichanallur, Poothakkulam, Kalluvathukkal, Pooyappally and Chirakkara. A major part of the voters in Chathannur belong to the traditional industries of the State, including coir and cashew. During previous polls, most of the legislators elected from Chathannur had been part of the ruling front and the constituency has stood with both LDF and UDF in the past.

In the recent local body elections, both the fronts won 14 seats each in Paravur municipality. Currently, LDF is ruling the four panchayats in the constituency, leaving one each to other fronts.