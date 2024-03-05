ADVERTISEMENT

Chased by wild boar, woman falls into well

March 05, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman, Elizabeth from Paruthipara, Adoor, was rescued from a 50-ft-deep well after a 22-hour ordeal. The incident unfolded on Monday around 4 p.m. when Elizabeth, attempting to escape a wild boar, fell into the well located near her residence.

The refuge she had sought on the wooden planks that covered the well soon gave way, leading to her disappearance. Her family and villagers initiated a search on Monday, unaware of the dire situation. It wasn’t until 2.45 p.m. on Tuesday that Elizabeth’s distressed cries were heard by her family members.

Elizabeth’s family attempted a rescue but faced difficulties due to the well’s significant depth. Urgently seeking assistance, they called upon the Adoor Fire and Rescue Services team. Officers Ajikumar and Abhilash led the swift response, successfully executing a daring rescue operation.

After more than 22 hours in the well, Elizabeth was safely extracted using a net. Though tired, she emerged unharmed. She was rushed to Adoor Taluk Hospital and is under observation.

