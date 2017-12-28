Charred body: Interrogation of woman’s son continuing

The City police on Wednesday continued interrogating the son of the 50-year-old woman, whose charred body was found on the premises of her residence at Ambalamukku a day ago. According to Peroorkada Circle Inspector Stuart Keeler, the 22-year-old youth is co-operating with the interrogation, after initial resistance.

“We need clarity on certain things. The youth had differences with his mother over some issues. We are looking at whether this has anything to do with the happenings there,” he said.

LIC agent

The charred body of Deepa Ashok, an LIC agent, was found on her house premises on Tuesday. The police said some of the neighbours told them that they first noticed the smell of burnt flesh early in the morning.

The son had told the police that he had gone out of the house on Monday and had returned only in the evening. But his claim that his mother did not turn up even in the evening led to doubts, as he had not alerted the neighbours or relatives even at night. On Tuesday morning he had informed the police that his mother was missing.