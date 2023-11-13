Chariots of Kalpathy to roll from today

November 13, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The giant wooden chariots of the famed Kalpathy temples will begin to roll along the streets of Old Kalpathy and New Kalpathy from Tuesday, carrying the residents’ favourite deities like Siva, Ganapati, and Vishnu.

The ten-day-long festivities of the famous Kalpathy Car Festival will reach its final phase with the movements of the chariots. Kalpathy village and its neighbourhoods are bedecked to receive the deities as the latter move out of their temple sanctums to bless the devotees in their annual village visit.

Thousands of devotees are expected to pull the chariots carrying the deities. The three days from Tuesday will mark the climax of the festival as the religious fervour will be at its zenith.

The chariot move will begin from Kundambalam or the temple of Sri Visalakshi Sameta Viswanatha Swamy in the centre of Kalpathy. The procession of Viswanatha Swamy and Visalakshi (Siva and Parvati) will be accompanied by their children Ganapati and Subramanyan.

Their procession will begin from Kundambalam after puja rites between 11 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. There will be three chariots carrying Siva-Parvati and their children.

The chariot of Manthakkara Maha Ganapati Temple will begin its journey on Wednesday. The chariots of Chathapuram Sri Prasanna Maha Ganapti Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple will start moving on Thursday, the last day of the festival.

Thursday evening will mark the culmination of the festivities when all chariots converge near Kundambalam, the temple of Siva-Parvati. Devotees will surge to witness this convergence of deities and their chariots.