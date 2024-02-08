Chargesheet submitted in Oyoor abduction case

February 08, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The chargesheet in the Oyoor abduction case, in which a six-year-old girl was abducted on November 27, 2023, submitted by the District Crime Branch on Thursday finds the three accused guilty of multiple charges punishable under various sections of IPC. The Crime Branch had taken over the case from the Pooyapalli police and the 1,000-page chargesheet was submitted 72 days after the kidnapping.

The accused

After the abduction, a ransom of ₹10 lakh was sought. She was found abandoned at Asramam Maidan the next day. The police had arrested Padmakumar, 52; his wife, Anitha Kumari, 45; and daughter Anupama, 20; in connection with the case on December 1. The family had committed the crime without any external help and the only motive was money.

160 witnesses

While the girl’s brother is the main witness in the cases, the chargesheet includes statements of around 160 other witnesses and scientific evidence. The special investigation team had also gathered evidence from mobile phones, CCTV footage, and laptops. The girl was left at Asramam Maidan by Anitha Kumari and according to officials, they had been planning the crime for a while and other children were also targeted.

The family had fled to Tenkasi on November 30 and was arrested from Puliyarai by a police team. During interrogation they had confessed that the abduction was planned and executed to overcome their post-pandemic financial crisis. The accused have been charged under sections 364( A) 361, 363, 370(4), 323, 34 and 201 of IPC.