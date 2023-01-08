Chargesheet in Sharon Raj murder case set to be submitted to court

January 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the murder of Parassala native Sharon Raj, had hatched the plot 10 months before executing the crime, the police team that investigated the case has stated in its chargesheet.

Five unsuccessful attempts had also been purportedly made prior to the fatal poisoning of the youth with a pesticide-spiked Ayurvedic medicine.

The chargesheet, prepared by the investigation team led by Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP.) A.J. Johnson, is likely to be submitted before the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate II next week.

The investigation team also found Greeshma’s mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmal Kumar to be equally responsible for the crime. Despite having no direct role in the murder, the duo were aware of attempts that were made to murder Sharon, the police have concluded.

The murder plot was allegedly hatched after Sharon refused to withdraw from their affair even after Greeshma’s marriage to a Nagercoil-native soldier was formalised. She tried to deter him from the relationship by citing the possible hurdles that their different faiths and her horoscope presented.

According to the police, Greeshma also employed various methods including ‘juice challenges’ to execute the crime. She had first offered him mango juice mixed with 50 paracetamol tablets in Neyyoor in Kanyakumari. While its bitter taste forced Sharon to spit the juice, Greeshma made more attempts in Kuzhithurai and other places.

Despite the prime accused’s attempts to delete their chat history, the police could recover over 1,000 digital evidence including photos and videos, official sources said.

Sharon, 23, had died due to multiple organ failure on October 25. He had allegedly consumed the pesticide-laced drink in Greeshma’s house in Ramavarmanchira in Kanyakumari on October 14.

The prime accused, a second-year postgraduate student, had recently accused the investigation team of coercing her into confessing to the crime while providing a confessional statement at the court. The evidence against her have all been fabricated, she alleged.