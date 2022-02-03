Chargesheet in CPI(M) worker murder case submitted

Six persons arraigned as accused

The police team probing the murder of P.B. Sandeep Kumar, secretary of the Peringara local committee branch of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has submitted the chargesheet, arraigning six persons as accused in the case.

The chargesheet, submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday, attributed the murder to a long-standing political and personal rivalry held by Jishnu Raghu, the first accused and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Peringara panchayat, towards the victim. The remaining persons only assisted the first accused in executing the crime.

As per the chargesheet, which runs into 732 pages, the first accused had arranged a room for Pramod, Nandu Aji, Mansoor, and Vishnu Aji at a lodge at Kuttoor and planned the murder. From here, the accused went straight to Chathankari to execute the crime.

Ratheesh, a native of Karuvatta, who helped the first five accused to go into hiding was arraigned as the sixth accused. The chargesheet is accompanied by 75 supporting documents, including the confession statements of the accused. It has listed 79 persons as witnesses in the case.

The case was investigated by a team led by Deputy Police Superintendent Rajappan Ravuthar.

Sandeep Kumar was hacked and stabbed to death by the five-member gang on December 2, 2021 evening.