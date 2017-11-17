Chargesheet filed in Faizal murder case

The police filed the chargesheet in the Kodinhi Faizal murder case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Parappanangadi on Friday.
The 3,000-page chargesheet filed by DySP Jaison K. Abraham has arraigned 15 persons for the murder.
When four of them were found to have been directly involved in the murder, the others were involved in conspiracy and abetting the crime.
RSS workers K. Bipin, Prajeesh, Sreejesh and Sudheesh Kumar were involved in the murder, according to the chargesheet. Bipin was hacked to death at Pulinchode near Tirur a few months ago.
Faizal was found murdered by the roadside at Farook Nagar, Kodinhi, on November 19 last year. He was allegedly killed by an RSS group in apparent vengeance for embracing Islam.
