Chargesheet filed in Deepu’s death case

April 05, 2022 23:10 IST

KOCHI

The police team probing the death of Deepu C.K., a Twenty20 worker from the Dalit community in February at Kizhakkambalam, has submitted a chargesheet against the four persons who had been charged with attacking him. The chargesheet was submitted by the investigation officer and Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal before the Ernakulam Sessions Court, arraying Abdul Rahman (36), Sainudheen (27), Abdul Aziz (42), and Muhammed Basheer (36), all residents of Kizhakkambalam and neighbours of the victim, as accused. They had been slapped with murder charges. Held for theft

The Aluva police on Tuesday arrested a man, who allegedly stole the gold chain from a woman who died in a hit-and-run road-accident, while he was taking her to the hospital. The arrested person is Anil Kumar of Ambattukavu, who volunteered to take a seriously wounded Thulasi to the hospital. The driver of the lorry which caused the accident on March 30, Abhiram, 46, of Poykattusery, too was arrested, based on CCTV footage. Both have been remanded in custody.

