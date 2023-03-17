Chargesheet filed against PFI leaders

March 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A few leaders of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) were charged with attempting to cause enmity between members of different religions and groups with intention to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raised these allegations against 59 leaders of the organisation in a chargesheet filed before the Special Court for the NIA at Kochi on Friday. The agency had invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the arrested persons.

Karamana Ashraf Moulavi, who was arrested along with a few other leaders of the organisation in a countrywide crackdown last year, has been named as the first accused, according to sources.

The accused, according to the chargesheet, encouraged vulnerable youths to join terror outfits and conspired to establish an Islamic rule in India. They raised money and other resources for purpose, sources said.

The agency had earlier alleged that the PFI office bearers, members and their affiliates in Kerala had conspired to indulge in unlawful activities in the State.

The NIA had earlier rounded up top-rung leadership of the organisation, including Abdul Sathar, the State general secretary of the organisation among others. The PFI activists were also accused of propagating an alternative justice delivery system in the country to justify the use of criminal force to cause alarm and fear among the general public and create enmity between members of different religions and groups.