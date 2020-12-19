Chargesheet filed against four in Church forgery case

The police on Friday filed the chargesheet at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, against the four accused in a case relating to the alleged forgery of bank documents to de fame Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.
Fr. Tony Kallookkaran, former secretary to Mar Alencherry, is the first accused. Fr. Paul Thelakkat, senior priest, figured as the second accused. Fr. Benny John Maramparambil is the third accused and Aditya Z. Valavi, an IT engineer, is the fourth accused.
Money transfer
The police said the forged documents were created by Mr. Aditya from his computer kept at his father’s hardware shop. It was stated that he forged the documents and emailed them to Fr. Thelakkat on the directive of Fr. Kallookkaran. The allegation was that the accused placed them before the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church with an intention to defame the cardinal, the Church, and its institutions.
The fake documents that included details about money transfer of ₹16 lakh from the account of Mar Alencherry to a hotel chain company were created by the fourth accused on September 21, 2016. He created another fake document claiming that the cardinal had made investment in the company. The police stated that the documents were created on various dates starting August 20, 2018. The investigations revealed that Mar Alencherry did not have bank accounts in the private bank as mentioned in the forged documents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath