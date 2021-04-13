Charges framed in gun-wielding case

KOCHI

13 April 2021 00:59 IST

CPI(Maoist) accused of threatening CPO

Charges were framed against Maoist-accused Roopesh and others in the Vellamunda gun-wielding case on Monday. Special Judge K. Kamanees of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court read out the charges against the accused in the case, which was probed by the agency.

The allegations were that five activists of the CPI(Maoist), a proscribed forum, formed an unlawful assembly with deadly weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and other self-loading rifles, and trespassed into the house of a civil police officer (CPO), A.B. Pramod, at Vellamunda in Wayanad. The accused threatened to kill the CPO asked him to resign from his job and stop helping the police in its anti-Maoist operations. While Roopesh was physically produced in court, two others were produced through videoconferencing.

