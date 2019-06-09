Charges, claims cloud probe into Balabhaskar’s death

The Crime Branch (CB) on Saturday appeared to be wading through a morass of claims, counterclaims and accusations from various quarters as it pushed ahead with its inquiry into the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a car accident in 2018.

Investigators said they have to conduct their probe against the backdrop of a raucous media debate on the circumstances of the musician’s untimely death. His friends and relatives have angrily traded charges on live television, prompting the CB to record the statements and verify their claims.

A new line of inquiry was opened into Balabhaskar’s death after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two of his associates on gold smuggling charges. Investigators said some conspiracy theorists and vested interests who appeared to have an axe to grind against the musician’s wife, Lakshmi, have further hobbled their probe. For instance, some relatives of Balabhaskar had cast aspersions on Lakshmi. A television actor had alleged that the accident was a gold smuggling-related crime.

Wife’s denial

The dispute over the musician’s death has spilled on to the social media, further diverting the attention of investigators. The new trajectory of the CB investigation targets Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, both fixtures in Balabhaskar’s music circuit and accused in the smuggling case registered by the DRI. Lakshmi has since denied that they were her husband’s business associates.

The violinist was mortally injured in a car accident at Pallipuram here early September 25, 2018. He died at a private hospital on October 2. The accident had claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter and seriously injured Lakshmi and driver Arjun.

‘Foul play suspected’

The CB took over the investigation after Lakshmi and Arjun gave conflicting statements as to who was at the wheel at the time of the accident. The musician’s father stated that he suspected foul play and involvement of certain insiders in the death of his son.

The musician’s car had careened off the carriageway and rammed a hardwood avenue tree on the right side of the road. The collision mangled the vehicle, trapping the passengers inside. IG, CB, Sreejith, is heading the probe.