Charges against SFI put CPI(M), govt. on the defensive

June 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government and the ruling Left Democratic Front appeared to scramble to defend the Students Federation of India (SFI) leadership, which had recently come under a scathing attack from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged felonious conduct.

The SFI leadership had recurrently drawn flak from Opposition parties and also on social media, over the past several years, on a series of debatable charges.

The wide range of accusations against the SFI encompasses “examination and college union election fraud, subversion of varsity administration, cheating in PSC tests, stealing varsity examination answer papers, plagiarising doctoral theses, strong-arm tactics on college campuses, political intolerance, substance abuse, alcoholism, misogyny and wanton street violence, including the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi’s local office in the Wayanad constituency last June.

The SFI has repeatedly denied the charges. Nevertheless, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was reportedly concerned that SFI leadership was, perhaps inadvertently, lending ammunition to the Opposition to assail the government by getting embroiled in avoidable controversies.

The alleged ‘misadventures’ of SFI’s rank and file came when the CPI(M) had embarked on a course correction drive to purge the party of corrupt, anti-social and criminal elements.

An insider said the current developments might prompt the party to adopt a harsh view of the conduct of SFI leaders. Nevertheless, the party and government have defended the SFI outwardly.

Education Minister R. Bindu defended SFI State secretary P. M. Arsho accused of examination fraud. She said blaming the youth for a computer error that had crept up during mark tabulation was cruel.

At the same time, she disowned K. Vidya, a former SFI leader, accused of forging a teaching experience certificate to gain temporary employment as a guest lecturer in a government college.

CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan termed SFI a positive force on campuses. It had a storied history of fighting for student rights, opposing malpractices in society and insulating impressionable youngsters from slipping into crime, alcoholism and drug abuse, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said the Opposition campaign to discredit the SFI would not pass muster with the student community.

Mr. Jayarajan denied Ms. Vidya had an SFI association. The Opposition has contested his claim.