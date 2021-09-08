Charges against Kunhalikutty: Jaleel fails to find support

MALAPPURAM

CPI(M) says demand for ED probe against party stand

Former Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel finds himself isolated with the government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] disowning him in his

fight against Indian Union Muslim League general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty.

Dr. Jaleel had alleged that Mr. Kunhalikutty had made fraudulent transactions to the tune of ₹1,021 crore through the A.R. Nagar Service Cooperative Bank. At a press briefing here on Monday, Dr. Jaleel said the Cooperative Department had detected the transaction of illegal funds to the tune of ₹1,021 crore in the bank.

“Mr. Kunhalikutty and his benami and former bank

secretary V.K. Harikumar are the kingpins of this fraud,” he said, seeking an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

However, the government rejected his demand for

an ED inquiry. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the ongoing investigation by the State agency would be enough.

Call for caution

The CPI(M) is learnt to have expressed its displeasure at Dr. Jaleel’s allegations against Mr. Kunhalikutty. The party has reportedly asked

him to exercise caution while making allegations.

CPI(M) secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said the demand for an ED investigation was against the party stand. It was not fair to target one person in connection with irregularities in a cooperative bank.

Too early

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan said that the government machinery should not be used for personal vendetta. He said it was too early to say if there were irregularities in the A.R. Nagar Service Cooperative Bank. The inquiry report by the Cooperative Department had not reached him. He said he too shared the stand of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the demand for an ED investigation. He reiterated that the government machinery would not be allowed to be used for anyone’s personal vendetta.

IUML stand

Meanwhile, IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said the party had not given any importance to Dr. Jaleel. “The Chief Minister’s statement tells it all,” he said.

Although Dr. Jaleel described the Chief Minister as a guru to him, he said he would continue his fight against Mr. Kunhalikutty. He said he would hand over the documents to the ED in connection with a money-laundering case involving the IUML mouthpiece Chandrika daily.

He denied that he had asked for an ED investigation into the alleged irregularities in the A.R. Nagar Service Cooperative Bank.