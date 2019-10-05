Charges against Kodiyeri: call for CBI probe

Putting the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the dock over MLA-designate Mani C. Kappan’s alleged deposition before the Central Bureau of Investigation, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that names of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his sons have been emerging in each and every case in the State.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said if there was any truth in the deposition, it was a serious concern for the State. If the bribery charges against Mr. Balakrishnan was wrong, stringent action should be taken against those who raised it, he said.

‘CM should explain’

To clear the confusion, the government should be ready to order a CBI investigation into the allegation. Mr. Chennithala said the Chief Minister had the moral responsibility to explain the facts before the public.