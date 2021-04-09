Charge UAPA against those involved in Mansoor murder case: K. Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President K. Sudhakaran said that the District Police Chief (Kannur City) should charge UAPA case and necessary legal sections in the murder of Muslim youth league activist Mansoor at Peringathur recently.

Speaking to media in Kannur on Friday, Mr. Sudhakaran said otherwise they would approach the court.

He said police not imposing UAPA is an indication of a bias attitude. There is no hope of getting justice from the police. There was criminal negligence on the part of the police in the past, which helped many leaders including Pinarayi Vijayan to escape in T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case. Mr. Chandrasekharan, founder of Revolutionary Marxist Party was murdered at Vallikkad near Vadakara.

"Except for two, all others in the 15 member probe team, investigating the Mansoor murder, are members of the CPM criminal gang. The District Crime branch DySp K. Ismail, who has been given the charge to investigate the case is the supporter of the CPIM," he accused.

Mr. Sudhakaran also demanded that an investigation should be carried out by honest senior IPS officer, which out help bring out the conspiracy behind the murder.

Further accusing the police, he said despite identifying 10 of the accused, no one has been arrested so far. The only arrested person was caught by the locals. But the police have not properly questioned him, he added.

However, the police have brutally beaten who were apprehended for the violence aftermath the murder in the Peringathur area.

He said there is a conspiracy behind the murder. “One hour before the incident there was a threatening message that was posted on social media. If such a message has been posted, it could not have happened without a discussion. It is a clear indication of the conspiracy,” he observed.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that he had accused Panoli Valsan, who is a CPIM district secretariate member, of the conspiracy. However, responding to the allegation, he said that he had not gone to the place.

Congress leader accused that Mr. Valsan is in charge of the place and if he has not gone there, then it is another evidence of his role.

He also suspected the role of Akash Thilankeri, who is accused in the murder of Shoaib (30), a Youth Congress worker, who hacked to death allegedly by the CPIM activist in Mattanur. There are people who have seen Mr. Akash in Panoor on the day when the crime took place, Mr. Sudhakaran claimed.

The Congress leader said that there is a lot of similarity in the death of Shoaib and Mansoor. The modus operandi in both cases are the same. Bombs were thrown at the victim before hacking them to death, he said.

The absence of Mr. Valsan and the presence of Mr. Akash point fingers at the conspiracy. The post of P Jayarajan's son in social media is another evidence, he added.

He reiterated that the UDF will not cooperate with the investigation and demanded that the investigation team should be changed.