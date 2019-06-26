Charge sheet filed in Thodupuzha child death case

The police have filed a charge sheet on the death of a seven-year-old boy at Thodupuzha, who was brutally attacked by his mother’s live-in partner on April 6 after ten days of ordeal at a hospital in Kolencherry.

Thodupuzha DySP K.P. Jose submitted the charge sheet before the Muttam First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

As per the charge sheet, Thiruvananthapuram Nanthancode native Arun Anand,36, live-in partner of the boy’s mother, has been named the first accused and the mother the second accused..

On June 21, the police submitted another charge sheet before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court against the main accused, who sexually abused the younger sibling of the seven-year-old boy. The trial of the two cases is expected to begin soon, said the DySP.

The police said the charge sheet included Sections for murder, delaying of treatment and suppressing facts.

The crime

Arun Anand brutally attacked his partner's seven-year-old son around midnight on March 28. The boy was admitted to a private hospital at Thodupuzha, in a serious condition and later shifted to Kolenchery Medical College Hospital. He was put on a ventilator and after a 10-day struggle for survival, the boy died on April 6.

The CCTV camera visuals had revealed that Arun Anand and the mother of the boy had tried to delay the treatment after the trauma.

Arun Anand continues to remain in judicial custody. The boy’s mother was arrested for suppression of facts but was later released on bail.

Protection rights

Last week, the Idukki District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) handed over the protection of the boy’s younger brother to his paternal grandfather for a period of two months. Recently, the maternal grandmother of the child filed a habeas corpus plea before the High Court seeking protection of the child. The High Court then ordered that the child be produced before the CWC.

CWC Chairman Joseph Augustine said the council had decided to hand over the child to the paternal grandfather. The paternal grandfather was directed to allow the maternal grandmother to visit the child.