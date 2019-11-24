Charge criminal cases: panel

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson P. Suresh has said the panel will recommend the government to provide an emergency financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family of Shehala Sherin.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting her parents at their residence and collecting evidences from teachers and classmates of Shehala on Friday, Mr. Suresh said the negligence on the part of the school authorities and the doctor who attended to the deceased at the taluk hospital here was the reason for the death of the child.

‘From those responsible’

Those responsible should be charged with criminal cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said. The government should collect the above said amount from the persons who were responsible for the death, Mr. Suresh said.

The panel directed the school authorities to withdraw their direction to students not to use footwear in classrooms. It also directed the Education Department to train teachers on the basics of performing first aid in emergency situations.