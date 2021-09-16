‘Chappal salute’ by Youth Cong.

Youth Congress workers offering a symbolic ‘chappal salute’ to Suresh Gopi, MP, at Palakkad on Thursday in protest against he forcibly making a policeman salute him.

PALAKKAD

16 September 2021 22:49 IST

Suresh Gopi criticised for asking an SI to salute him

Youth Congress activists staged a unique protest against film actor and BJP MP, Suresh Gopi by enacting a symbolic ‘chappal

salute’ here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Gopi had evoked criticism by asking a Police Sub Inspector to salute him at Thrissur.

In a jovial manner, Mr. Gopi had asked the Sub Inspector to salute him as he was an MP. The actor later defended his action saying that it was perfectly in tune with the protocol.

Youth Congress protestors used their chappals at the symbolic ‘chappal salute’ and termed the function ‘cheripute’ by clubbing cheripu (chappal) and salute. Palakkad parliamentary committee president Saddam Husain presided over the function. Youth Congress district general secretary Vinod Cheratha inaugurated the protest.

Youth Congress State executive member M. Prasobh, M. Arun, S. Deepk, Subin, K. Navas, Shameer, Hakeem Kalmadapam, Rajesh, Tintu Ravi, Najmuddin, Akbar Ali, and Sahadak were among those who took part in the protest.