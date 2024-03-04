Chaos descended on Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University headquarters in Wayanad

March 04, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

Chaos descended on the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University headquarters at Pookode in the district on March 4 noon with the Opposition Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists clashing with the police at the entrance of the Varsity.

The melee resulted in injuries on the KSU activists, many of them seriously, and they were admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Vythiri.

The violence unfolded when KSU workers marched to the Varsity Headquarters raising a slew of demands, including handing over the case in connection with the death of J.S. Siddarthan, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student to central agencies for an impartial investigation.

The protesters also raised demands such as providing a solatium of ₹1 crore to the family of Siddarthan, adopting legal actions against the University officials involved in the crime and the resignation of the Chief Minister.

The students from various districts in the Malabar region including Kannur, Kasarasgod, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts under the aegis of the KSU state committee attempted to enter the university campus by pulling down the barricades set up at the entrance to block the march.

The police responded by discharging the truck-mounted water cannon several times. The pressurised jets of water felled several students. However, the police could not disburse the protesters.

Meanwhile, the protesters provoked the police by pelting stones and throwing flag sticks at the police.

Finally, the police baton charged the students after firing rounds of tear gas shells and grenades.

The KASU activists complained that the police failed to even shift the injured protesters to the hospital.

Later Senior District Congress leaders including T. Siddique MLA and District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan rushed to the spot and held a discussion with the KSU leaders.

