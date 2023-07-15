Changes should come from within communities, not to be imposed upon: Yechury

July 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

General secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury has said efforts to change the discriminatory laws and customs in every community should come from within and should not be imposed from outside.

Inaugurating a national seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) organised by the CPI(M) in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said the people of India had the right to keep the diversity of languages and culture and urged the public to get ready for a large political uprisal.

“This is a serious issue that may change the social structure of the country and sabotage the concept of India. It will destroy the four pillars of the Constitution,” Mr. Yechury said adding that the battle against the UCC would determine if India would continue as a secular democratic republic.

Terming the Prime Minister’s statement about the UCC a political stunt to create divisions in society in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party was openly defying the suggestions made by the 21st law commission that clearly stated that the Uniform Civil Code was neither necessary nor desirable in a country such as India where there were too many diversities.

Citing the diverse custom in the country, Mr. Yechury said women were the heads of families in several tribal communities and that women could have five husbands in some communities in Himachal Pradesh. There was a practice of maternal uncles marrying nieces in some communities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu while marrying first cousins was a custom in many places.

“Despite being lawful, widow remarriage is frowned upon in many parts of the country where honours killings in the name of intercaste marriages and law enforcement by khap panchayats are common. The tax concessions enjoyed by Hindu undivided families are not enjoyed by any other community. So what uniformity is the government talking about,” Mr. Yechury asked.

He said the purpose of the proposed UCC was only to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, as tribespeople, Christians, Parsis, and Sikhs and several other communities in the North-East were likely to be excluded from it.

Writer K.P. Ramanunni presided over the seminar attended by around 10,000 people.