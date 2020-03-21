Changes in train services

Railways have announced changes in the train services from March 23 to April 3, except on March 24, 28 and 31, to facilitate engineering works at the Kumbalam railway station in the Alappuzha-Ernakulam section.

Train 66302 Kollam–Ernakulam (via Alappuzha) MEMU and 66303 Ernakulam-Kollam (via Alappuzha) MEMU had been cancelled. Train 16308 Kannur–Alappuzha Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha. The train will run from Kannur to Ernakulam Junction only. Train 16307 Alappuzha–Kannur Express will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Ernakulam Junction. The train will leave from Ernakulam Junction.