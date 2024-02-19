Changes in quota roster may lead to faculty members in Calicut varsity losing jobs

February 19, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Twenty-four assistant professors, nine associate professors, and six professors are likely to lose their jobs if the University of Calicut implements the changes in its reservation roster for appointment of faculty members.

The university recently said it has changed the reservation roster for appointment to the post of assistant professors as directed by the Kerala High Court. The court directive came after K.P. Anupama, who had applied for the post of assistant professor in the department of Journalism and Mass Communication, termed the roster faulty and challenged the appointment process. The High Court ruled in her favour, the Supreme Court upheld the order, and Ms. Anupama was thereafter appointed in the department. She had alleged that three slots were introduced in the 100-point roster in compliance with 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in violation of the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules. The petitioner, who belongs to the Ezhava community, had claimed that it led to reduction in the number of posts for Ezhava, Theeya and Billava communities. Though there were two vacant posts in the department and despite the petitioner getting the second rank, she did not get the job.

Following this, the university set up a Syndicate sub-committee to rearrange the reservation roster. In the meantime, many other applicants to the post of assistant professors also approached the High Court staking a claim for appointment. With the university now submitting the new roster, a final decision is expected in these cases and some of those who were appointed in 2021 may lose their jobs. Sources said that the appointment of associate professors and professors too might be challenged in court, and they could also be shown the door.

Official sources pointed out that the judgment in Ms. Anupama’s case, however, had also called for protection of those who had already been appointed. It could lead to at least some of them legally challenging possible adverse judgments against them. Thus, the legal tangle could continue for some time, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the university authorities last week conducted a hearing in a case filed in the High Court by Joshin Joseph, who had claimed that he was denied reservation benefits in the differently abled category for appointment as assistant professor.

