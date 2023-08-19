Change of stop for a section of buses at Palayam from Monday

August 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The buses holding services via Vellayambalam-Peroorkada and Vellyambalam-Vattiyoorkavu roads will have to stop opposite the Palayam Public Library instead of the present stop in front of Palayam Church.

A meeting held under the chief traffic zonal officer Jacob Sam Lopez here on Saturday decided to bring in the change of stop from Monday as part of decongesting the busy Palayam junction.

The meeting was convened in the wake of complaints regarding the late running of KSRTC bus services due to the heavy traffic snarls during peak hours.

As per the meeting, if the stop for the buses coming from Vellayambalam and Vattiyoorkavu sides is changed to the opposite of Palayam Public Library (in front of Horticorp), the traffic congestion at Palayam junction could be addressed to some extent, as this bus stop has a length for parking four buses at a time in one direction.

The non-AC low-floor JNNURM buses holding services in the city limits will also be shifted to rural depots with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) deciding to induct 50 more electric buses for city services from this week. The meeting also decided to take action against private buses and autorickshaws holding services violating the permits. The permit and licence of such vehicles, which permanently violate the rules of the permit, would be cancelled, the meeting decided.

