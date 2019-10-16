Change of stand to bring in social justice: NSS

Days after announcing a major shift in its political stance, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Wednesday flayed the attempts to portray its change of stance ahead of the upcoming byelections only as a direct fallout of the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple.

In an official statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair attributed the change of stance predominantly to the apathy of both the Central and State governments towards the devotees' concerns and asserted that the move was intended to bring in social justice.

“The LDF government, which took a stand against the devotees, their customs and rituals, is attempting to appease one section by deliberately ignoring the upper castes. The NSS is also opposed to their attempts to divide people in the name of renaissance and by invoking and religious and caste sentiments for political gains,” Mr. Nair said.

Holding that the NSS had on several occasions pointed out the denial of government assistance to the economically backward sections among the upper castes, he warned against any attempt to belittle the demands raised by the organisation.

“That the members of the Nair community do not consider seriously the calls made by the NSS leadership is an oft-repeated statement by several political leaders. But those who love this organisation will just deride and dismiss such statements,” he said.

He further clarified that the NSS did not intend to earn any positions or benefits by keeping the government under pressure.