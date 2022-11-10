Change needed to end misbehaviour of police: Kerala High Court

Justice Devan Ramachandran observes that unless police officers are inculcated with the culture of recognising that the citizens were their masters, a real change may not be possible

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 10, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the culture of policing would have to undergo a change if misbehaviour by police officers toward citizens were to be stopped.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that unless the officers were inculcated with the culture of recognising that the citizens were their masters, a real change might not be possible. Mere circulars issued by the State Police Chief would not really serve any purpose unless the officers were made to understand that misbehaviour and violence on their part, particularly which are unwarranted as part of their duties, would not be tolerated and would be unacceptable in a civilised culture.

The court said it was for the supervising authorities in the Police department to ensure that such a change was brought about meaningfully and effectively. Such incidents happened when police officers got a sense of impunity on account of the power vested with them, but without understanding that it was held by them in the trust of the people, the court noted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court made the observations when a petition by a father alleging that the Sub-Inspector of the Cherpu police station in Thrissur had used abusive language against his minor daughter for not complying with the COVID–19 protocol came up for hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app