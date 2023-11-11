HamberMenu
Change in two key police posts in Ernakulam

November 11, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The reshuffle at the State police top brass has brought in changes in two key posts in Kochi City and Ernakulam Rural police.

S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City (Law and Order and Traffic) has been posted as District Police Chief, Malappuram. He has been replaced by K.S. Sudarshan who was serving as Superintendent of Police at the special cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam.

Incidentally, Mr. Sasidharan is being shifted while serving as the investigation officer of the probe into the twin blasts at Kalamassery. He was busy with evidence collection with the accused, Martin V.D., on Friday when reports on the shuffle came.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar has been posted as District Police Chief (Kollam City). He has been replaced by Kasaragod District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

