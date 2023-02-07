ADVERTISEMENT

Change in train services due to track maintenance works

February 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train services will be partially cancelled or diverted for a few days due to traffic regulations for mechanised track maintenance works scheduled in the Ambalappuzha and Tripunithura stations.

According to a release issued by the Southern Railway here on Tuesday, Kollam Junction–Ernakulam Junction unreserved MEMU special express via Alappuzha (06442) leaving Kollam Junction at 9.15 p.m. on February 8, 21 and 22 will be short-terminated at Kayamkulam Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam Junction and Ernakulam Junction.

Similarly, Kollam Junction–Ernakulam Junction unreserved MEMU special express via Kottayam (06768) leaving Kollam Junction at 8 a.m. will be short-terminated at Kottayam on February 15. The train will be partially cancelled between Kottayam and Ernakulam Junction.

Ernakulam Junction–Kollam Junction unreserved MEMU special express via Kottayam (06769) scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.35 p.m. will be commencing service from Kottayam as per schedule at 3 p.m. on February 15. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Kottayam.

Nilambur Road–Kottayam daily express (16325) leaving Nilambur Road on February 16 and 17 will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Town. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Town and Kottayam.

Diversion

Thiruvananthapuram Central–MGR Chennai Central daily superfast (12696) leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on February 16 will be diverted between Kayamkulam Junction and Ernakulam Town to run via Alappuzha skipping Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanassery, and Kottayam. The additional temporary stoppage would be provided at Alappuzha, said the release.

