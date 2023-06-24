Change in train service

June 24, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In order to facilitate engineering works at Kochuveli yard, Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Superfast (Train No. 20909), scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 9.10 a.m. on Sunday, will be partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Ernakulam Junction.

The train will commence service from Ernakulam Junction at its scheduled departure time 1.00 p.m.

Special Train to Tambaram

A special train will be operated between Ernakulam Junction and Tambaram for the convenience of passengers. Ernakulam Junction–Tambaram Special (Train No. 06080) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on Sunday and reach Tambaram at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Tambaram–Ernakulam Junction Special (Train No. 06079) will leave Tambaram at 1.30 p.m. on Monday and reach Ernakulam Junction at 3.15 a.m. the next day.