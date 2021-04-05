Kerala

Change in schedule of trains

Railways have fully/partially cancelled some daily special trains on April 8 for track maintenance in the Shoranur Junction yard.

Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special (Train 02081) scheduled to leave Kannur on April 8 and its pairing train (02082), scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 8, have been cancelled, according to Railways.

Kannur-Alappuzha Daily Special (06308) leaving Kannur will be short terminated at Shoranur Junction. The train will not run between Shoranur Junction and Alappuzha on April 8.

Alappuzha-Kannur Daily Special (06307) will commence service from Shoranur Junction on April 8. The train will not run between Alappuzha and Shoranur Junction.

