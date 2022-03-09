Change in Plus Two exam timetable

The State government has postponed the Plus Two higher secondary English examination scheduled for April 18 to April 23 and the Plus Two Physics and Economics papers scheduled for April 20 to April 26 in the wake of the date clash with JEE Main Session 1. There will be no change in the exam timings. The JEE Main Session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. Hundreds of students from State schools appear for the JEE Main each year.