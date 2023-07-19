HamberMenu
Change in pattern of train services

July 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railway has made some changes in the pattern of train service till July 24 as part of completing the maintenance of a pit line at the Kochuveli yard.

Partial cancellation

Train 20910 Porbandar-Kochuveli Weekly Superfast scheduled to leave Porbandar at 6.40 p.m. on July 20 will be short-terminated at Ernakualm Junction, getting partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Kochuveli on July 22.

Train 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Superfast will also be partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Ernakulam Junction on July 23. The train will commence service from Ernakulam Junction instead of Kochuveli.

Extension

Train 06428 Nagercoil Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Express Special will run up to Kochuveli till July 23. In the return direction, 06433 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction Daily Express Special would commence service from Kochuveli till July 24, said a release issued by the Railways here on Wednesday.

