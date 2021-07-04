Change in monsoon pattern puts Wayanad farmers in a fix

KALPETTA

04 July 2021 02:43 IST

Poor rainfall hits rice cultivation and coffee, pepper and ginger crops

This is the time when farmers in Wayanad usually start preparing for Nanja (first crop) cultivation, but many are yet to do it thanks to deficit southwest monsoon and its distribution pattern.

Though the southwest monsoon was set over the district by June 3, 2021, rain started playing spoilsport by the middle of June.

According to the rainfall data of the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) under the Kerala Agricultural University at Ambalavayal in the district, the total rainfall received from June 1 to July 3 was 256.4 mm, whereas, the normal rainfall expected (average of past 50 years) during the period was 383.6 mm. Hence, a deficit of 33% was observed during the period, K. Ajithkumar, Associate Director of Research, RARS, told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

“The distribution of rainy days was also affected. The rainy days observed were 18 against 33 days normally expected, and a deficit of 46% was seen,” he said.

The land preparation for the Nanja crop has already started in many areas of the district which received better rainfall in the first week of June . The decline in rainfall has affected puddling operations, especially on raised lands. Hence a chance of delay in transplanting and sowing is expected, Mr. Ajithkumar said. The high weed growth is also serious due to abundant solar radiation and deficit rainfall, he added.

Poor rainfall not only affected rice cultivation but also crops like coffee, pepper, and ginger, according to the farming community. They also fear that scanty rain may affect crops next year too.