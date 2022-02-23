Kerala

Change in Metro train frequencies

KOCHI

Kochi Metro has revised train service and timing to facilitate strengthening of the foundation and substructure of pier no. 347 at Pathadippalam.

Accordingly, the frequency of trains between Aluva and Pathadippalam will be 20 minutes while that between Pathadippalam and Petta trains will be seven minutes.


