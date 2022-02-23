Change in Metro train frequencies
KOCHI
Kochi Metro has revised train service and timing to facilitate strengthening of the foundation and substructure of pier no. 347 at Pathadippalam.
Accordingly, the frequency of trains between Aluva and Pathadippalam will be 20 minutes while that between Pathadippalam and Petta trains will be seven minutes.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.