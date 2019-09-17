Change in JEE Main exam pattern, marking

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination pattern for JEE (Main) 2020 for admission to National Institutes of Technology and other government-funded institutions as well as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology.

As such, the total number of questions has been reduced to 75 from 90 giving equal weightage to the three subjects – mathematics, physics, and chemistry – with 25 questions and 100 marks each. Another change is that only 20 questions in each subject will be in multiple choice question mode and the remaining five questions will have to answered in numerical value.

Marks pattern

The correct answer for a multiple choice question will fetch four marks and the incorrect answer, will have a negative mark. However, in the case of the five remaining questions in each subject, the correct answer will fetch four marks and no marks will be detected for an incorrect answer.

“Possibly the number of questions have been reduced since students usually consume time in switching subjects during the three- hour online examination,” said Sanjay Sharma of a leading coaching centre.

He said that a number of students would have the confidence to solve the 15 questions (five in each subject) directly instead of multiple choice questions. “However we still have to see if the difficulty level of these questions will consume double the time than solving a problem in multiple choice mode,” Mr. Sharma adds.

Online submission

The NTA, established under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has been tasked with the conduct of the JEE (Main) from 2019 twice in January and April. The online submission of application for 2020 exam began on September 3 and the deadline is September 30. The first JEE (Main) exam will be conducted from January 6 to 11. The result will be declared on January 31.

Changes have also been made in the exam pattern for Paper-II of JEE (Main) for aspirants to BArch and B.Planning as well. For BArch, mathematics (part I) and aptitude test (part II) will be in online mode and the drawing test (part III) in offline mode. In the case of B. Planning, all three parts will be computer based test only. Here too five out of the 25 questions in Mathematics will have to filled as numerical value without any negative mark for incorrect answer.

The medium of the question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati. The NTA will conduct the JEE (Main) twice a year enabling the students to improve their scores if they fail to give their best in first attempt. The best of the two NTA scores will be considered for preparation of merit list and ranking.