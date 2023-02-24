Change in import policy to hit cashew sector: KSCDC chairman

February 24, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Central government amending the import policy condition of cashew kernel will have a negative impact on cashew sector, said Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairman S. Jayamohan at a press meet here on Friday.

As per the new policy, Minimum Import Price (MIP) on cashew kernel, both broken and whole, will not be applicable for imports by 100% export-oriented units (EOUs) and units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) subject to the condition that the imported cashew kernels are not sold in domestic tariff area (DTA). Earlier the imports were free if the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value was above ₹680 per kg for broken and ₹720 per kg for whole. But now the MIP conditions will not be applicable to the EOUs and units from the SEZs.

“The new policy will cause a huge inflow of cheap kernels. This will be then mixed and repacked with quality nuts and released in export and domestic market. This can eventually destroy the industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 30 factories under the corporation will start functioning from March 9 and the Cashew Board will be providing the raw material required to give continuous working days.

“Also, for the first time in the history of the KSCDC, gratuity will be disbursed at the time of retirement. Workers who retired in 2022 will receive their gratuity on February 25 from Industries Minister P. Rajeev. So far ₹85 crore has been disbursed as gratuity for 3,000 workers who retired during the six years of the LDF government and 4,500 workers who retired in the previous year. It also includes ₹2.58 crore that was disbursed as gratuity to the workers of the four factories that were handed over to the owners following the court verdict,” he said.

Children of labourers and other staff employed at various KSCDC factories will be given cash awards for scoring high grades at the event and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will distribute the awards. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will hand over the certificates to workers who passed Class 10 equivalency examination on the occasion.