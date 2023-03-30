ADVERTISEMENT

Change in dates of higher secondary batch reorganisation panel sittings

March 30, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The higher secondary wing of the General Education department has rescheduled the dates for the forthcoming regional-level sittings of the committee constituted by the State government to study reorganisation of higher secondary batches.

The five-member committee, chaired by former higher secondary director V. Karthikeyan Nair, has already held a regional sitting in Kozhikode. It was to hold a sitting in Ernakulam on April 1 and in Thiruvananthapuram on April 3. However, as the Kerala School Education Congress is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training from April 1 to 3, the sittings have been pushed to April 4 and 5.

The committee sitting in Thiruvananthapuram will be held at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, Attakulangara, on April 4 for the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram. The sitting for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts will be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, on April 5.

Those who have already submitted recommendations, opinions, and applications for the committee’s consideration need not attend the sittings. Managements, parent-teacher associations, people’s representatives, local bodies, and teachers’ organisations can present their views and demands at the sittings.

