Change in bank hours from May 4 to 9

Business hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; pension payment streamlined

The business hours of banks in the State have been reduced from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 4 to 9. Staff will work till 2 p.m. for the bank’s internal work.

The change is based on a decision of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) sub-committee meeting with the Reserve Bank of India, member banks, and other stakeholders here on Thursday and as per government’s directive to tighten curbs to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

Pension disbursal

Since the first week of May is pension payment week, it has been decided to stagger the disbursal of pension payments. Pension Account holders with account numbers of last digit 0 and 1 will get pension on May 3 from the bank branches, 2 and 3 on May 4, 4 and 5 on May 5, 6 and 7 on May 6, 8 and 9 on May 7.

Pensioners should avoid visiting branches as far as possible and utilise digital platforms for banking transactions to the maximum possible extent, said Premkumar, convenor, SLBC.