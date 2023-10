October 16, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, wanted the State government to end its cold attitude towards those who make it big in international sports events. He was speaking at a function on Monday where Asian Games medal winners Mohammed Ajmal, M. Sreesankar, and Mohammed Afsal were felicitated. Athletic Association district president C. Haridas welcomed the gathering.

