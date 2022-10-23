Changathikuttam helps realise dream of student’s family

Vaiga, a Class 4 student who is bedridden with multiple disabilities, has got land to build a house

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 23, 2022 20:53 IST

Changathikuttam, a programme of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, to provide inclusive education to children who are unable to attend school, has shown the way for the family of a student of Government LPS, Pangode, to get land for a house of their own.

Vaiga, a Class 4 student who has multiple disabilities and is bedridden, has been receiving support from the special educators of the Samagra’s Palode block resource centre (BRC) for the past four years. Hailing from a financially backward family that lives in a rented accommodation, she is one of nine students in Pangode panchayat receiving home-based education.

As part of Changathikuttam, launched in 2019, janakeeya samitis (people’s committees) were formed recently for each student in order to provide them not only education but also other support and backing. These committees comprise fellow students, teachers, headmaster, ward member health workers, ICDS personnel of the Women and Child Development Department, PTA representatives, and BRC staff for a concerted effort in addressing their problems.

Vaiga’s situation was brought by the BRC special educators, teachers, and headmaster Noushad M.H., to the attention of the committee through the intervention of ward member Abdul Karim. A project was then drawn up with the aim of helping Vaiga. PTA member Najeeb Pangode put out word on the Kallara Pangode Shabdam, a WhatsApp group, that also helped Vaiga’s cause. Panchayat education standing committee chairperson Anvar Pazhavila also helped in raising funds. Nearly ₹4 lakh was raised within a short span, and in this past week, at a function the title deed of 5.25 cents of land was handed over to Vaiga’s parents.

Vaiga’s parents have applied for a house under the LIFE Mission and the panchayat has agreed to sanction it, but if it is not realised, the committee has decided to take up the task.

