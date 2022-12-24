ADVERTISEMENT

Changathikootam teams visit houses of bedridden students to spread festive cheer

December 24, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated December 25, 2022 08:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The visits to the houses of select differently-abled children to spread Christmas joy and love will begin on Christmas day till the New Year holiday

The Hindu Bureau

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, is organising Christmas Changathikoottam to bring Christmas cheer and gifts to children receiving home-based education in all its 168 block resource centres in the State.

The visits to the houses of select differently-abled children, most of them bedridden owing to locomotor disability or illness that has compromised their immunity, to spread Christmas joy and love will begin on Christmas day till the New Year holiday.

Classmates, teachers, and Samagra Shiksha resource persons will sing carols, cut Christmas cake, depict Nativity scenes, arrange decorations on Christmas tree, and present Christmas gifts to children receiving home-based education. This will ensure the children’s involvement in Christmas and New Year festivities rather than remain mere spectators to it and ensure the support of their classmates and the public for the parents and families of the children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samagra Shiksha’s district project coordinators will organise the programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

christmas / Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US