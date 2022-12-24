  1. EPaper
Changathikootam teams visit houses of bedridden students to spread festive cheer

The visits to the houses of select differently-abled children to spread Christmas joy and love will begin on Christmas day till the New Year holiday

December 24, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated December 25, 2022 08:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, is organising Christmas Changathikoottam to bring Christmas cheer and gifts to children receiving home-based education in all its 168 block resource centres in the State.

The visits to the houses of select differently-abled children, most of them bedridden owing to locomotor disability or illness that has compromised their immunity, to spread Christmas joy and love will begin on Christmas day till the New Year holiday.

Classmates, teachers, and Samagra Shiksha resource persons will sing carols, cut Christmas cake, depict Nativity scenes, arrange decorations on Christmas tree, and present Christmas gifts to children receiving home-based education. This will ensure the children’s involvement in Christmas and New Year festivities rather than remain mere spectators to it and ensure the support of their classmates and the public for the parents and families of the children.

Samagra Shiksha’s district project coordinators will organise the programmes.

