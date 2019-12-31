Kerala

Changanassery Bishop to open Mannam Jayanti

more-in

The 143rd Mannam Jayanti will be observed with an Akhila Kerala Nair Prathinidhi Sammelan at the Nair Service Society headquarters at Changanassery on January 1 and 2.

The programmes of the first day will commence with floral tributes at the Mannam Samadhi in the morning.

The prathinidhi sammelan will commence by 10.15 a.m. with general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair presenting a report. NSS president P.N. Narendranathan Nair will chair the session.

Changanassery Bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam will inaugurate the Mannam Jayanti celebrations at 10.45 a.m. on January 2. Mr. Nair will welcome the gathering.

Writer C. Radhakrishnan and former Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Science M.K.C. Nair will speak.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 11:16:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/changanassery-bishop-to-open-mannam-jayanti/article30446402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY