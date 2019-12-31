Changanassery Bishop to open Mannam Jayanti

The 143rd Mannam Jayanti will be observed with an Akhila Kerala Nair Prathinidhi Sammelan at the Nair Service Society headquarters at Changanassery on January 1 and 2.
The programmes of the first day will commence with floral tributes at the Mannam Samadhi in the morning.
The prathinidhi sammelan will commence by 10.15 a.m. with general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair presenting a report. NSS president P.N. Narendranathan Nair will chair the session.
Changanassery Bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam will inaugurate the Mannam Jayanti celebrations at 10.45 a.m. on January 2. Mr. Nair will welcome the gathering.
Writer C. Radhakrishnan and former Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Science M.K.C. Nair will speak.
